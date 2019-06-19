Trump launches 2020 re-election bid

(NBC News) With his re-election campaign officially underway, President Trump is facing plenty of challenges, both foreign and domestic.

The president launched his re-election bid Tuesday at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

A new Quinnipiac poll shows six Democrats could beat him if the vote were held today.

Back in Washington, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is being replaced, after reports of domestic violence in his home nearly a decade ago. Army Secretary Mark Esper will take over for now, making him the third Pentagon chief in six months. The shakeup comes amid new tensions with Iran, and as both parties question Mr. Trump’s decision to send 1,000 more troops to the region.

Meanwhile, former Communications Director Hope Hicks is testifying behind closed doors on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Lawmakers plan to ask questions about obstruction of justice, and whether President Trump ever asked her to lie. Democrats are promising a transcript of her private testimony within 48 hours.

