Trump on Parnas: “I don’t know him at all”

(NBC News) – President Trump on Thursday repeatedly denied any connection to indicted Rudy Guiliani associate Lev Parnas.

“I don’t know him at all,” Mr. Trump said.

“I never had a conversation that I remember with him,” Mr. Trump went on to say, adding “I take thousands and thousands of pictures with people all the time.”

Parnas has provided notes and other evidence to prove that he and others were working directly for the president in Ukraine to have former Vice President Joe Biden investigated.

He says President Trump demanded that then Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who questioned their involvement, be fired.

“The President kept firing her and she wouldn’t leave, so nobody could understand what was going on,” Parnas said in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “He fired her, to my knowledge, at least four, five times.”

It’s unclear if the Senate will consider this new evidence when the president’s impeachment trial starts Tuesday.

