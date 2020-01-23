Trump on Trial: Abuse of Power

(NBC News) As the second day of opening arguments began in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump, House managers drilled down on Article One: the charge that Mr. Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

“The President s conduct is wrong, it is illegal, it is dangerous,” House manager Jerry Nadler told the Senate, adding “You can think of these as the ABCs of high crimes and misdemeanors: abuse, betrayal and corruption.”

The president’s legal team has called the impeachment case invalid because it doesn’t name an actual crime. Democrats are working to debunk that by using past statements from the president’s own attorneys and allies.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3asneZf