Trump on Trial: Closing arguments begin

(NBC News) The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is nearing its end.

Closing arguments began Monday morning.

On Friday, Democrats’ push to allow witnesses and evidence was soundly defeated by Republicans united in their quest to protect the president.

A few GOP senators concede Democrats did prove their case, but argue President Trump’s actions don’t warrant removal by Congress.

“It was wrong. Inappropriate was the way I’d say, improper, crossing the line,” Senator Lamar Alexander said on “Meet The Press,” before adding that “the people” should decide on Mr. Trump’s fate.

