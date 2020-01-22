Trump on Trial: House managers state their case

(NBC News) House managers presented their opening arguments Wednesday, for the first time laying out their entire impeachment case against President Trump from start to finish.

“The Constitution demands the removal of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States,” Rep. Adam Schiff told the Senate.

House Democrats have 24 hours, over three days, to convince a small number of moderates in the Republican-controlled Senate that President Trump obstructed Congress and abused his power by urging Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals.

“This scheme was undertaken for a simple but corrupt reason, to influence the 2020 election,” Schiff said.

Outside of the trial, Republicans are defending President Trump against what they call a partisan process.

“They’re on a crusade to destroy this man, don’t care what they destroy in the process,” said Senator Lindsey Graham.

