Trump on Trial: Obstruction of Congress

(NBC News) House impeachment managers will focus Friday on their charge that President Trump obstructed Congress by working to block the investigation into the phone call with Ukraine’s president, during which he asked for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and other political opponents.

“This conduct is not America first, it is Donald Trump first,” impeachment manager Jerry Nadler told Senators Thursday.

On Thursday, house managers used Republicans’ own words from the Clinton impeachment to argue that President Trump abused his power demanding that Ukraine investigate Biden and his son, Hunter.

“President Trump asked for the investigation into Biden based on a made-up theory that no one agreed with. No one,” said impeachment manager Sylvia Garcia.

President Trump’s legal team will begin their opening arguments on saturday, and are hinting that Hunter Biden’s business in Ukraine will be part of their defense.

