Trump on Trial: Questions & Answers

(NBC News) The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump enters a new phase Wednesday: questions and answers.

Senators will submit written questions to the president’s legal team or House Democrats prosecuting the case.

They’ll have five minutes to answer.

Meanwhile, there’s still no answer to the biggest question on many minds: Will former National Security Advisor John Bolton testify?

According to the New York Times, Bolton says in his upcoming book that he heard President Trump tie aid for Ukraine to investigating Joe Biden.

Some lawmakers want a closer look at Bolton’s unpublished manuscript, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly told his party Tuesday he doesn’t have the votes to block witnesses.

Only four Republicans are needed to allow it.

That vote could happen as early as Thursday.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2U4z4Tl