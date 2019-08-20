Trump – “Our economy is doing fantastically”

(NBC News) With Wall Street still reeling from a turbulent week, President Trump is insisting the economy is strong and dismissing economists’ warnings that a recession is on the horizon.

“If you look – our economy is doing fantastically,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday.

Still, the president said he supports another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, and confirmed to reporters he is looking at tax cuts as a way to keep the economy strong.

“Payroll tax is something that we think about, and a lot of people would like to see that,” Mr. Trump said. “That very much affects the workers of our country.”

