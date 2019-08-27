Trump pitches own resort for G-7 summit

(NBC News) President Trump is back in Washington following the G-7 summit, and promoting his Trump National Doral Miami resort as a possible site for next year’s meeting.

“We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants, it’s like such a natural,” Mr. Trump said prior to departing France.

The president denied he would personally profit, but using Trump-branded commercial property raises conflict of interests concerns.

Critics have pointed out that this is another “clear violation” of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

“Under no circumstances should the G-7 be held at Trump’s Doral resort, which would be one of the most egregious examples of corruption and self-dealing in a presidency replete with them,” Oregon’s Senator Ron Wyden said in a statement. “Trump is using the office to line his own pockets at the expense of the American people and our standing in the world. Requiring our allies to spend money at the president’s hotel to attend the G-7 would be an insult to them and a violation of our Constitution’s emoluments clause.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2LatCbJ