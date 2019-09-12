Trump promises swift Bolton replacement

(NBC News) – President Trump says he plans to name a new national security adviser within the next week following the departure of John Bolton.

The White House reportedly has a short list of contenders that includes former Deputy National Security Advisor Rick Waddell, Brian Hook, the Special Representative to Iran, Keith Kellogg, the vice president’s national security advisor, former Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert and U.S Ambassador to Germany Ric Grendel.

“I think the litmus test should be someone who shares the President’s vision, who doesn’t have a separate agenda,” says Senator Rand Paul.

Bolton did not. He and Mr. Trump clashed over North Korea, Iran and the president’s now-defunct plan to hold peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David. Bolton was against it.

President Trump says they “disagreed strongly” and he asked for Bolton’s resignation. Bolton, meanwhile, says he offered his resignation the previous day, prior to the President’s announcement.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2k63OUq