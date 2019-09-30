Trump pushes for whistleblower’s identity

(NBC News) Over the next two weeks, five State Department employees will speak to lawmakers investigating whether President Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden.

On Thursday Congress hears from former Ukraine Special Envoy Kurt Volker on whether he helped President Trump’s lawyer go after Biden, or scrambled to do damage control.

Friday there’s a closed hearing with the Intelligence Committee’s inspector general, who told lawmakers about the whistleblower who exposed President Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s leader.

Lawmakers say they’re working out details to get that whistleblower in to testify soon.

“I hope we can protect this individual’s name. I find it highly unlikely in this incredibly partisan environment,” Representative Will Hurd said Sunday on “Face The Nation.”

The president, meanwhile, has tweeted “I deserve to meet my accuser” and questioned if the person who informed the whistleblower was “spying on the U.S. president?”

“Big consequences,” he warned.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2mmr81w