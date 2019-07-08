Trump pushes forward on immigration

(NBC News) As outrage grows over the treatment of undocumented migrants at federal detention centers, President Trump is calling reports of overcrowded and unsanitary conditions “phony and exaggerated.”

Those who have been inside describe horrifying conditions.

“15 women, tears coming down their faces, as they talk of being separated from their children, about having no running water,” Congresswoman Judy Chu said after visiting centers in Texas.

A government watchdog report describes severe overcrowding, excessively long holding of migrants and dirty conditions.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues its fight to add a citizenship question to the U.S. census, something immigrant advocates argue would lead to severe undercounting of minorities and immigrants.

The White House is moving forward despite a Supreme Court ruling blocking the addition of the question.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2XRSoW9