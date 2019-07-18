Trump rally turns ugly

Political News

by: NBC's Tracie Potts

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Chants of “Send her back!” followed President Trump’s tirade against Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during a Wednesday night rally in Greenville, North Carolina.

The rally came one day after the House voted to condemn Mr. Trump’s racist tweets targeting four Democratic congresswomen of color, and just hours after the House killed a resolution to impeach him.

The president continued to criticize the four congresswomen during the rally, and echoed his past remarks about the group and the United States, saying ‘If they don’t like it, let ’em leave.’

