Federal agency will begin “initial protocols” for President-elect Joe Biden’s transition

President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden turns 78 on Friday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP/AP) – The General Services Administration will officially begin the formal transition process and give president-elect Joe Biden the resources he needs, according to President Donald Trump in a Tweet on Monday.

GSA has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump, who had refused to concede the election, said Monday that he is directing his team to cooperate on the transition but is vowing to keep up the fight.

In his tweet, Trump thanked GSA Administrator Emily Murphy for her dedication “and loyal to our Country” citing that she has been “harassed, threatened, and abused.”

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

The move allows Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on Jan. 20.

An official said Murphy made the determination after Trump’s efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Biden’s victory Monday.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official—including those who work at the White House or GSA—with regard to the substance or timing of my decision,” Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden.

Trump tweeted shortly after her letter was made public: “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

President-elect Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.