Trump steps into North Korea, agrees to restart nuclear talks

(NBC News) – President Donald Trump made history Sunday, becoming the first sitting American president to step foot in North Korea.

Mr. Trump met the country’s leader Kim Jong-Un at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, and after private talks, the two agreed to revive the stalled negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear program.

The president’s visit was met with both praise and skepticism from critics who described the meeting as nothing more than photo-op.

Mr. Trump; however, deemed the meeting a victory, announcing that nuclear talks would resume “within weeks” and that the two countries were designating teams of officials to take the lead.

The president also said he has extended an invitation for Kim Jong-Un to visit the White House.

