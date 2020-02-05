Trump takes early victory lap ahead of impeachment vote

(NBC News) A final vote later today is expected to acquit President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats, defeated, note many Republicans agree President Trump was wrong to push Ukraine into a political investigation in exchange for military aid.

“He tried to cheat, he got caught and he worked hard to cover it up,” Senator Richard Blumenthal says.

The vote will come hours after President Trump’s State of the Union message touting a strong economy and job growth.

Mr. Trump used his Tuesday night speech to rally Republican voters, pushing his much touted wall along the Mexico border, and never mentioning impeachment.

In dramatic fashion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, standing behind the president, ripped his speech in half at the conclusion.

“It was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives,” she said afterward.

