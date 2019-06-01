Trump threatens new tariffs targeting Mexico

(NBC News) – President Trump is threatening to impose new tariffs on goods entering the United States from Mexico as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration.

Mr. Trump is threatening a five percent tariff on all imports from Mexico beginning June 10th, with an increase of five percent each month up to a permanent level of 25 percent on October 1st if Mexico doesn’t take action to halt illegal border crossings.

Some top Republicans are slamming the tariff threat.

“Trade policy and border security are separate issues,” Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said in a statement Thursday night. “This is a misuse of presidential authority and counter to congressional intent. Following through on this threat would seriously jeopardize passage of USMCA, a central campaign pledge of President Trump’s and what could be a big victory for the country.”

Business groups warn consumers will pay the price for things like produce and appliances.

“Tariffs are taxes,” says the National Retal Federation’s David French. “American companies and American consumers pay these taxes in the form of higher prices and higher costs.”

Automobiless are by far the largest category of mexican made products sold in the United States. Experts say the impact for u.S. Car companies would be “devastating.”

