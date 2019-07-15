Trump tweets ignite firestorm of criticism

(NBC News) President Trump appears to be doubling down on a weekend Twitter tirade that is being denounced as a racist attack on four Democratic congresswomen.

The president tweeted they should “go back to the broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The president appeared to be referrring to Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

All four women are U.S. Citizens, and all but one were born in the United States.

The tweets drew condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike.

“It is really a sad state of affairs when the President of the United States is going to use race in a way that divides the country, and then be ignorant about who all of these people are,” says Republican strategist Rick Tyler.

The progressive congresswomen are vocal critics of the president, and have recently been at odds with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

While the president appears to be trying to exploit that division between Pelosi and the most liberal members of her caucus, he has apparently done the opposite.

Pelosi slammed the president’s attack, saying he wants to “make America white again.”

