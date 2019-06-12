Trump vs. Biden: Candidates trade jabs in Iowa

(NBC News) President Donald Trump is a week away from launching his re-election campaign, but he’s already showing how he’ll take on current Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden.

The president and the former vice president traded jabs Tuesday during dueling events in Iowa.

Mr. Trump’s attacks began before he even left Washington, telling reporters on the White House lawn that Biden is a “dummy” and a “loser” who “acts different than he used to” and “looks different than he used to.”

In Iowa, Biden shot back by mocking the president after calling him a “threat to our [country’s] core values.”

Iowa is battleground state won by Trump in 2016. Today, it’s home to farmers hurt by the trade war with China and fearful of another with Mexico.

Quinnipiac polls show Biden holding double-digit leads nationally, and in key states, if the election were held today.

