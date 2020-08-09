UMass investigating alleged inappropriate behavior by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior against 1st Congressional District candidate and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

The University is looking into whether Morse violated policy during his time as a lecturer at UMass Amherst.

The College Democrats of Massachusetts alleges Morse had inappropriate sexual relations with college students. Morse taught at the university eight times as an adjunct instructor between the fall of 2014 and the fall of 2019. He is not a current UMass employee.

According to the statement from UMass Amherst, the University has reached out to students to provide them resources and support. The statement says the University was previously unaware of the concerns brought forward by members of the College Democrats.

22News has contacted Mayor Morse and his campaign for comment. We are expected to get a statement from Morse by the end of the day Sunday.

22News has also reached out to the campaign of Congressman Richard Neal, whom Morse is running against for the Democratic nomination in the September 1 primary. Neal’s campaign has declined to comment on the matter.

22News I-Team reporter Mike Masciadrelli is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available here on WWLP.com and on 22News tonight at 6:00 P.M.