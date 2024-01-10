BOSTON (WWLP) – Applications to vote by mail in Massachusetts will be sent to every registered voter in the state beginning this week according to Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin.

The application allows voters to choose a mail-in ballot for a specific election or all elections this year. Persons opting for “All 2024 Elections” will also receive their September State Primary and November State Election ballots in the mail.

Applications for the Tuesday, March 5th, Presidential Primaries must be submitted to local election offices by February 27th. Persons who are registered as unenrolled or independent must select a party to vote in the primaries.

“Independent voters are allowed to vote in primaries, but they need to select a ballot,” Galvin said. “Voting in a primary won’t register you in a party, but your local election official needs to know which party’s ballot to mail to you.”

Applications can also be submitted online, through the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.