(WWLP) – The deadline to register to vote is Saturday. Earlier this year, the law was changed to allow 10 extra days beyond the usual 20 days.

Several early voting sites are also offering registration so you can register and vote at the same time. You can register online, by mail or in person.

More than two-million people have already applied to vote by mail. Almost 1.2 million have already returned their ballots. Already, more than 25 percent of registered voters have gotten involved.