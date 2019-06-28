Voters respond to Democratic debate

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The majority of the Democratic candidates running for president in 2020 have now had the chance to debate.

24 democrats are vying for their party’s nomination for president, and voters across the country are still trying to decide who they’ll support.

On Wednesday, the first round of Democratic candidates took the stage to debate key issues like immigration, college debt, and the economy.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was dubbed a front runner on the first debate stage, but her voice may have been overshadowed by candidates that took the stage on Thursday.

Right now, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are doing well in early polls, but many voters worry that their agenda might not reflect the views of all American people.

“The Democrats I think are too far left for this country, their agenda’s different than what I was taught America should be, so I’m not interested in any of them at this point,” Jason Perrins from Washington said.

Other voters expressed their interest in several of the younger Democratic candidates, saying they’re the party’s best bet for beating President Trump in 2020.

“I betcha that a lot of the candidates could hold their own next to Trump, and it would be really interesting to see,” said Larry Brayman from Los Angeles.

There is still a lot of time before election day, and the field of candidates will debate several more times before voters have to make a decision.

The candidates get back on the debate stage July 30th in Detroit.