Voters still out at the polls late Tuesday night

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Polling places in western Massachusetts are still busy less than an hour before they close at 8 p.m.

22News spoke with one Agawam voter who said the process can be confusing.

“I wish they’d give you a notice at some point like, ‘Hey, don’t forget to vote or register to [vote], this is where you belong via your district,” Emily Potter said. “They don’t really tell you what precinct you belong to, what elementary school or wherever you cast your vote or where you belong to until you show up.”

Happy Super Tuesday! People are lining up to vote in Agawam at the Clifford M. Granger Elementary school. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/XEzh7aUVcL — Kristina DAmours (@KristinaD_WWLP) March 3, 2020

