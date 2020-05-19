Voters taking social distancing precautions during special Senate election Tuesday

(WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic is not preventing a special state Senate election from taking place in western Massachusetts Tuesday. Voters in 11 communities will go to the polls to decide who will represent the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire district.

The seat has been vacant since Republican Senator Don Humason resigned to become mayor of Westfield. Running for the seat are Democratic State Rep. John Velis of Westfield and Republican John Cain, a Southwick business owner.

The election was originally scheduled for March 31, but was moved to May 19 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. While the pandemic continues, voters had been encouraged to vote early by mail. Precautions are being taken at the polls for those who intend to vote in-person Tuesday. Voters are being told to keep 6′ of distance between themselves and other voters, as well as poll workers. Voters will also be allowed to bring their own pens and pencils for use in the voting booth, if they so choose.

Additionally, in Westfield, the city has consolidated all voting into a single location, at the Westfield Middle School, located at 30 West Silver Street.

In Holyoke, there are two polling location changes. Voters in Precinct 1B will be voting at Holyoke City Hall, located at 536 Dwight Street. Voters in Precinct 3A will vote at the Metcalf School, located at 2109 Northampton Street.

The 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District includes all precincts in the communities of Agawam, Easthampton, Granville, Holyoke, Montgomery, Russell, Southampton, Southwick, Tolland, and Westfield, as well as precincts 7A, 7B, 8A, and 9A in Chicopee.

The polls are open between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 8:00 P.M. 22News will have results on the air, and on WWLP.com and the 22News mobile app.