Voting & The Virus: One primary delayed, three go on

Political News

by: NBC's Jay Gray

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Voters went to the polls in three critical states Tuesday, despite concerns over the coronavirus.

Ohio postponed its March 17 primary, but Arizona, Illinois and Florida carried on.

Many voters are wearing gloves and bringing their own pens.

While some poll workers skipped their shifts, those that did show up, say they are prepared.

“With the voters, you wipe down the spaces that they are voting in, and also the tablet where they sign in, and so I think we’re in good shape,” said Bill Cowles, Supervisor of Elections in Orange County, Florida.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says his state is fighting an “unprecedented health crisis” in defending his decision to postpone the vote.

“Is it a perfect decision? No absolutely not,” DeWine said.  “It does preserve people’s constitutional rights and does not require them to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional right.” 

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2x2u4oT 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

