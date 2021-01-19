Washington D.C. prepares for historic inauguration

CHICOPEE (WWLP) – The inauguration set to take place Wednesday will be historic for many reasons.

According to political experts, this inauguration will be unlike any other, taking place in the middle of a pandemic, and security will be higher than any other point in our nation’s history.

An unusual site on Tuesday, the eve of a presidential inauguration with the heart of D.C. looking like a war zone.

A total of 25,000 National Guardsmen, federal agents, and state and local police line the streets of Washington. These law enforcement agents have created a sea of protection for our nation’s Capitol and for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Wednesday they will take over a country ravaged by COVID-19 and lacking unity, so all eyes are on the pair as they set the course for the next four years.

“An inaugural speech is important it’s literally the base the guideline for what a president hopes to accomplish and in key times in the nation’s history it’s been the speech that has brought people together,” Political Consultant Tony Cignoli said.

The national mall is on lockdown due to COVID and security concerns. Instead of hundreds-of-thousands of people, 200,000 flags fill the area, representing everyone who could not travel for the ceremony. Several bridges connecting DC and Virginia will be closed as well.

The rental company Airbnb has canceled all booked reservations in the D.C. area for this entire week. The decision was made in response to law enforcement agencies urging people not to travel there for the inauguration.

Another major difference is that for the first time in more than 150 years, the outgoing president will not attend his successor’s swearing in.

Additionally, Vice President Mike Pence will not be attending President Trump’s farewell but will be attending the inaguartion