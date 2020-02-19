WATCH LIVE: 2020 Las Vegas Democratic Debate

WATCH LIVE 8PM: 2020 Las Vegas Democratic Debate
Watch the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC, in partnership with The Nevada Independent.
All eyes will be on Las Vegas tonight, for the ninth Democratic presidential debate.
The two-hour debate, which is being hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Telemundo, and The Nevada Independent, is being held at The Paris Theater.
A total of six candidates qualified for the debate:
- Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
- Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
Watch starting at 8 p.m. on 22News the NBC News Special with news anchor Lester Holt and political director Chuck Todd are among the five journalists who moderate the democratic presidential primary debate.
