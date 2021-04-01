WATCH LIVE: Congressman Neal to discuss President Biden’s infrastructure package

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning addressing President Biden’s announcement of a major infrastructure package and its impact on Massachusetts.

Watch live at 10 a.m.

Congressman Neal will discuss his priorities and what role the Ways and Means Committee will play in this process at Springfield Union Station at 10 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the event.

According to the fact sheet of the American Jobs Plan on the White House website, the American Jobs Plan is an investment in America that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild the country’s infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China. President Biden’s plan would do the following: