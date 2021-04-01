WATCH LIVE: Congressman Neal to discuss President Biden’s infrastructure package

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning addressing President Biden’s announcement of a major infrastructure package and its impact on Massachusetts.
Congressman Neal will discuss his priorities and what role the Ways and Means Committee will play in this process at Springfield Union Station at 10 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the event.
According to the fact sheet of the American Jobs Plan on the White House website, the American Jobs Plan is an investment in America that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild the country’s infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China. President Biden’s plan would do the following:
- Fix highways, rebuild bridges, upgrade ports, airports, and transit systems
- Deliver clean drinking water, a renewed electric grid, and high-speed broadband to all Americans
- Build, preserve, and retrofit more than two million homes and commercial buildings, modernize the nation’s schools and child care facilities, and upgrade veterans’ hospitals and federal buildings
- Solidify the infrastructure of the care economy by creating jobs and raising wages and benefits for essential home care workers
- Revitalize manufacturing, secure U.S. supply chains, invest in R&D, and train Americans for the jobs of the future
- Create good-quality jobs that pay prevailing wages in safe and healthy workplaces while ensuring workers have a free and fair choice to organize, join a union, and bargain collectively with their employers