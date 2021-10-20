CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is continuing our debate series with candidates running for mayor of Easthampton.

Three candidates are running in the four-term mayor position. Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is running for re-election and is being challenged by Eric Berzins and Keith Routhier. The debate between the three will air Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. on 22News.

In 2019, voters in Easthampton approved the use of ranked-choice voting, which will be used for the first time November 2. Voters will select will be able to chose a first, second, third and fourth choice option on the ballot.

If a candidate gets at least 50% of the vote – they are declared the winner. However, if no one gets at least 50% of the votes cast, then the ranking software will drop off the person with the lowest number of votes. The voters who ranked that person as their first choice, will have their second choice counted instead (if they ranked more than one). The software will then again run the tabulations to see if someone now has at least 50%. This will continue until someone receives at least 50% of the vote.

Viewers can watch the debates both online and on-air. Recordings of the debates will be posted after it airs.