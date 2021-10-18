HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mayoral Debate is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Watch live at 12:30 p.m.

The debate will include current candidates Blandford Town Administrator Joshua Garcia and City Councilor Michael Sullivan.

November 2 is Election Day, Holyoke residents will elect Michael Sullivan or Joshua Garcia. The winner will be officially sworn in days later on November 15. This is a few weeks earlier than normal, the newly elected mayor will finish out Morse’s term. Usually the new mayor would take office on January 3.

