CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is continuing our debate series with candidates running for mayor of Northampton.

After a decade in office, Mayor David Narkewicz is not running for re-election. Narkewicz said he has been happy to serve the city in both appointed and elected roles over the past 20 years, but he wants to let other people step forward and lead.

The September preliminary election narrowed down the two candidates, City Councilor Gina-Louise Sciarra and transportation consultant Marc Warner. The debate between the two will be livestreamed starting at 12:30 p.m. on WWLP.com.

Northampton voters will elect the new mayor on November 2.

Viewers can watch the debates both online and on-air. Recordings of the debates will be posted after it airs.