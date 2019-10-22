WATCH LIVE: Springfield mayoral candidate’s forum

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Election day is two weeks from today, and 22News is working for you with more information about who’s on the ballot.

Springfield mayoral candidate Yolanda Cancel will be answering questions here in our studio live starting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Her opponent, Mayor Domenic Sarno has declined our invitation for a debate.

You can watch the debates live on the air at 12:30 P.M., and they will also be streaming live on WWLP.com and on our 22News mobile apps. The debates will be posted in their entirety on WWLP.com after they air.

Watch 22News Live

Latest News: