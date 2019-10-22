CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Election day is two weeks from today, and 22News is working for you with more information about who’s on the ballot.
Springfield mayoral candidate Yolanda Cancel will be answering questions here in our studio live starting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Her opponent, Mayor Domenic Sarno has declined our invitation for a debate.
You can watch the debates live on the air at 12:30 P.M., and they will also be streaming live on WWLP.com and on our 22News mobile apps. The debates will be posted in their entirety on WWLP.com after they air.
Latest News:
- ‘Suspicious incident’ confirmed at Bradley International Airport
- WATCH LIVE: Springfield mayoral candidate’s forum
- Fort Stewart officials identify soldiers killed in training accident
- Migrants enter immigration court confused, leave with new court dates weeks away
- 5-year-old Gaffney girl speaks for first time with help of device