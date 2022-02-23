(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford native wants his name on the ballot in the upcoming primary election.

Jake Banta announced at the Waterford Hotel on Feb. 23 that he is running for PA House of Representatives in District 4.

The seat is currently held by State Representative Curt Sonney.

Banta said that he wants to make a difference on a state level which is where his heart lies.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“There’s nothing more important to me right now than getting our country back on track. That means getting rid of the division and getting the economy back on track. Getting everybody back to having a good time. The America we know and love,” said Jake Banta, (R), Candidate for PA House of Representatives.