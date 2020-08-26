Wednesday is your last day to apply for mail-in ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are still thinking about voting by mail for the state primary next week, Wednesday is your last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Your local election officials must have your application for a mail-in ballot in hand by 5:00 P.M. in order for you to receive a mail-in ballot. If you have already received and sent back your ballot, you can track its status on a website created by the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office called “Track my Ballot.”

Your mail in ballot itself must be received by your city or town election official an hour before polls close on Primary Day, which is September 1. There is currently a lawsuit pending that would allow for ballots postmarked by September 1 to be accepted, but the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has yet to rule on that.

Many communities have set-up ballot drop-off boxes to allow people to submit their mail-in ballots directly to their election officials, rather than sending them through the mail system.