(WDIV) A small Michigan town named Hell has been renamed “Gay Hell” as part of a YouTuber’s political statement.

Comedian Elijah Daniel purchased three days of naming rights to the town and changed the name to make what he said is a statement against President Donald Trump’s decision that no U.S. embassy may fly the rainbow flag.

Daniel said he wants to encourage his young YouTube followers to become politically active.

ohn Colone, who owns the city, said it’s not a political statement on his part. He also said that about 70 percent of the reaction online and over the phone has been positive.

