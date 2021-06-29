Westfield Mayor Don Humason announces re-election campaign

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Don Humason will begin his re-election campaign Tuesday.

The mayor made the announcement on Sunday, citing accomplishments by his administration such as infrastructure and education reforms as well as efforts to combat the pandemic. He was elected in a special election last year when his predecessor Brian Sullivan retired narrowly beating Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe by less than 100 votes.

Humason is formerly Westfield’s state senator and state representative on Beacon Hill. The campaign event will be at the East Mountain Country Club at 5:30 p.m.

McCabe has also announced that he will be running for mayor of Westfield.