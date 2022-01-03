WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor-elect Michael McCabe will not be sworn-in publicly, after testing positive for COVID-19.

McCabe announced that his inauguration will be virtual at 1 p.m. using the city’s social media channels, as he recovers from COVID-19. Watch live on the Westfield Community Access Livestream channel.

The Mayor-Elect was fully vaccinated but he got a positive COVID-19 test result after exhibiting symptoms. On the city’s website is the notice of the canceled mayor inauguration. It was previously scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on January 3rd at Westfield High School, but due to COVID-19 concerns, they made the decision to cancel it.

The Westfield Board of Health issued a mask mandate effective December 20, to combat cases that matched all time highs set back in January of 2021.