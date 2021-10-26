CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is continuing our debate series with candidates running for mayor of Westfield.
November 2 is Election Day. 22News is hosting a debate between the candidates running for mayor of Westfield. Incumbent Mayor Don Humason and challenger Michael McCabe will be in our studios live starting at 12:30 p.m.
Viewers can watch the debate both online and on-air. Recordings of the debates will be posted after it airs.
All mail-In ballot requests are due no later than Wednesday, October 27, before 5 p.m.
Early voting in person at the City Council Chambers at Westfield City Hall:
- Saturday: October 23rd – 8 am to 1 pm
- Monday: October 25th – 9 am to 5 pm
- Tuesday: October 26th – 9 am to 5 pm
- Wednesday: October 27th – 9 am to 5 pm
- Thursday: October 28th – 9 am to 7 pm
- Friday: October 29th – 9 am to 5 pm
