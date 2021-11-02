Westfield mayoral election preview

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Westfield, the race for mayor is a rematch of the 2019 race, with Mayor Don Humason being challenged by former police captain Michael McCabe. This is for a two-year term. Humason, a former state senator, narrowly defeated McCabe to become mayor two years ago.

Westfield mayoral debate on 22News

In addition to the mayor election, all incumbent city councilors at-large are running unopposed, and the only ward councilor in a contested race is Ward 1 Councilor Nick Morganelli, who is challenged by Marybeth Berrien. On the School Committee side, there are six candidates, including two incumbents, running for three seats. The winners will serve four-year terms on the committee.

Polling hours in Westfield are being held from: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.