WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe is being challenged by Kristen Mello.

Michael McCabe is running for a second two-year term as mayor of Westfield. McCabe, a retired Westfield police captain, unseated former Mayor Don Humason in 2021. Running against him this year is City Councilor Kristen Mello, founder of the group Westfield Residents Advocating for Themselves (WRAFT), which was formed in response to PFAS contamination in the city’s water supply.

There are also contested races for City Council At-Large, as well as for City Council in Wards 1 and 2. Additionally, there is a contested race for three seats on the School Committee, and for a six-year term as Athenaeum trustee.