SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s ballot were some questions about the policy for the state, 22News is working for you with the details of the results.

These ballot questions are a way for voters to voice their opinions on a policy that will impact the Commonwealth. Here are summaries and results for the first two questions on this past election ballot.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 1: Additional Tax on Income Over One Million Dollars

Question 1, the so-called ‘Millionaire’s Tax” has passed with more than 95% of the vote in. The measure will amend the Massachusetts Constitution and would put an extra 4 percent on residents who have a personal income over $1 million. This policy has also been referred to as the ‘Fair Share Amendment.” Those who oppose it, consider it a tax hike. Revenue from this question would be used for public education, public colleges and universities, and to repair and maintain infrastructure. It is subject to appropriation by the state legislature.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 2: Regulation of Dental Insurance

Question 2 regarding dental rates also passed. This policy would regulate dental rates by requiring dental insurers to spend at least 83% of their dollars on “dental expenses and quality improvements instead of administrative expenses.” The proposed law would apply to all dental benefit plan issues, made effective, delivered or renewed on or after January 1st of 2024.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 3: Expanded Availability of Licenses for the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages

Out of all four questions on the midterm ballot, Question 3 was the only one to fail. The question had to do with liquor licenses. It would have increased the number of alcohol licenses available to a single retailer, the number currently stands at 7. It would also prohibit in-store self-checkout of alcohol, change how fines are calculated, and add out-of-state IDs to the list of approved identification. But since the majority voted no, no change will be made to state laws.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 4: Eligibility for Driver’s Licenses

Ballot Question 4 has passed. This means that the new law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain a state driver’s license will be upheld. A no vote would have repealed the current law

The new law is set to take effect on July 1, 2023. Massachusetts joins 16 other states and the District of Columbia that have similar laws.

There was also an additional Question 5 for residents to decide on whether the term for the mayor of Agawam will be changed from two to four years mayoral term. Voters have said “no” which will keep the mayoral term to two years.