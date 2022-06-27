SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With Roe v. Wade overturned, one Supreme Court justice is saying other rulings should be reconsidered.

That includes contraception and same-sex marriage. 22News learned why these decisions could be overturned.

Similar arguments were used to justify all three of these cases, and that’s why some are expressing concerns about the impacts this could have.

Tapestry has been offering reproductive care to western Massachusetts since 1973. Almost ten years after Griswold v. Connecticut. The 1965 Supreme Court Decision gave married couples the right to use contraceptives. That’s one of a couple of decisions Justice Clarence Thomas said need to be reconsidered, as he wrote in support of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Cheryl Zoll is the CEO of Tapestry, and because both the right to an abortion and contraception were based on the right to privacy, she’s concerned with what could happen next.

“It would basically put people in a position to give birth against their will. Whether they are able or it’s a moment when they can have children or not or they want to have children. It’s the state telling people you will have a baby,” Cheryl Zoll told 22News.

Tapestry is still offering reproductive care and abortions remain legal in Massachusetts. There are also state and federal laws that protect contraceptive care. However, Justice Thomas pointed to another supreme court decision that should be revisited, the 2015 case that legalized gay marriage in the United States.

Even though Massachusetts was the first to legalize gay marriage, Taurean Bethea the founder and CEO of the first-ever Springfield Pride Parade worries about what this decision could mean for the LGBT community.

“It’s showing us that we’re not safe to be who we are again. Those types of decisions show that we’re not free to do what we want and to be happy,” said Bethea.

It’s important to note that the Supreme Court has not yet formally taken up cases that challenge contraception rights or gay marriage.