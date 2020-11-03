FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo two voters fill out ballots during early voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland. A surge in coronavirus cases is hitting key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before Election Day, raising concerns that voting could be thrown into chaos despite months of preparation and planning by election officials and voters. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

(WWLP) – A common question on Election Day is when will we find out who the next president is and although there is no definitive answer here is some information on when polls close and when results start to come in.

Polls across the United States will close between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. so although it is possible to find out who the winner of the election is Tuesday night, the majority of ballots may not be counted until midday Wednesday due to the increase in mail-in voting and numbers that aren’t yet calculated.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic more people have participated in voting by mail in than in any previous election and that means some uncertainty in what we might see Tuesday night.

There is a total of 4,812,909 registered voters in Massachusetts. According to the office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, the following is the final pre-election early voting numbers for Massachusetts of where the state stands just before polls opened on Tuesday:

Number of voters who have applied to vote by mail or voted early: 2,562,718

Number of ballots provided (in-person or by mail): 2,559,667

Number of Ballots Returned: 2,342,945

Percentage of voters who have applied to vote by mail or voted early: 53.2%

Percentage of ballots returned: 91.9%

Percentage voter turnout: 48.9%

Percentage of 2016 turnout: 69.6%

Party Breakdown:

Percentage of Democrats who already voted: 55.5%

Percentage of Republicans who already voted: 37.9%

Percentage of all other voters who already voted: 46.8%

Mail & In-Person Breakdown:

Number of ballots returned by mail: 1,384,454

Number of ballots returned in person: 968,491

Percentage of ballots returned by mail: 58.8%

Percentage of ballots returned in person: 41.2%

Here is a list of when polls in each state will close and how long they expect the process of counting votes to last:

Florida and Pennsylvania will be the two states closely watched Tuesday night as they have the most electoral votes and the electoral college is the most important factor in deciding who the winner of the presidential election will be. The electoral college has determined the winner of every U.S. presidential election since George Washington.

Florida has the most electoral votes with 29 and Pennsylvania has 20. The following make up the rest of the electoral college:

Ohio: 18 electoral votes

Georgia: 16 electoral votes

Michigan: 16 electoral votes

Arizona: 11 electoral votes

Wisconsin: 10 electoral votes

Iowa: six electoral votes

Nevada: six electoral votes

