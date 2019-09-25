White House releases notes on Trump call

Breaking News
by: NBC's Jay Gray

(NBC News)  The White House on Wednesday released notes from the phone call between President Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy now at the heart of an impeachment inquiry. 

The notes depict President Trump asking Zelensky to look into why that country’s top prosecutor apparently had ended an investigation of the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

In the call President Trump also raises allegations that former Vice President Biden sought to interfere with the investigation.

The White House released a description of the call after mounting pressure from Democrats, who have begun a formal impeachment inquiry to determine whether Mr. Trump sought the help of a foreign leader to boost his campaign. 

The White House notes the summary of the call was not a verbatim transcript and that it represented a record of “the notes and recollections of situation room officers and National Security Council policy staff” who listen to official conversations.

