White House vs. Congress: Subpoena fight looms

(NBC News) House Democrats announce Monday plans for a hearing next week that will focus on “presidential obstruction” and the Mueller report.

The Judiciary Committee hearing will include testimony from former White House Counsel John Dean, who plead guilty to obstruction of justice during the Watergate investigation.

The hearings are seen by many as another step toward impeachment.

“Once these investigations have run their course over the next couple of months, we’ll have our entire case,” said Kentucky’s John Yarmuth.

Votes will also be held on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr, former White House Counsel Don McGahn and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2wAvZO3

