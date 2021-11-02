Why do voters find these elections so important?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Before the sun was even out, people were going to the polls to make their voices heard.

22News was at the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street in Springfield, one of the busiest polling locations in Springfield. In Springfield, Mayor Sarno isn’t up for re-election until 2023 but there are contested races for city council and school committee.

This year many cities like West Springfield and Westfield added the option to vote early for their elections, giving residents more time. Only cities are holding elections Tuesday, even those who refer to themselves as “towns” but have a city form of government, like Agawam. All other communities, normally hold elections in the spring.

Westfield is holding elections for various positions, talking to voters about the importance of casting your vote. “I think it’s our civic responsibility to care about our town and who’s running our school district. I think if we don’t get involved politically on the local level then we’re forfeiting our right to care about what’s happening in our town.” John Romanelli, Westfield voter

At Ward 6 in Westfield, they had a combined number of 170 early and absentee ballots. Although people could send in and vote early, the ballots don’t actually get counted until Tuesday.

That’s the case for all elections, but when those ballots do get counted 22News have the results on air, online and on your 22News mobile app.