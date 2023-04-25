SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s official, President Joe Biden is running for re-election in 2024. Biden’s re-election would mean another four years in office for America’s oldest president.

Paul Robins from Paul Robins Associates Strategic Communications told 22News, “We’re going to have a re-run of the last presidential election. So Trump clearly is the front runner of the Republican side. Joe Biden ran last time to prevent Trump from being re-elected. Not everybody is for that because both are aged but that’s what’s going to happen.”

President Biden announced his re-election for 2024 on Tuesday. AIC History professor Bob Ravens-Seger says his re-election was widely expected, “I think that he feels as though he has a lot of unfinished business and there’s a lot of consideration. But I think he feels like he has to save the country from Donald Trump and he’s the only one who has ever been proven to beat him.”

Recent polling has shown that voters in the U.S. have expressed concerns of Biden running again because of his age, he will be 82 at the start of a second term. However, Robins says that’s not an issue for every voter.

“Even if you’re wishing that Biden wouldn’t run for president because of his age, he’s still going to run against somebody. So some people inevitably will still vote for him,” said Robbins.

Ravens-Seger says the President seems to be doing well for his age, “He doesn’t seem to have any mental difficulty or any kind of dementia or anything like that.”

Biden will join Robert Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson as Democratic candidates for the 2024 presidential race. Robins says polling shows that people in the U.S. want new leadership and when it comes to voting, people are going to vote on the values they have, like abortion and gun safety.