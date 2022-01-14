William Tranghese, longtime Neal aide, retiring after 32 years in D.C.

(WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal’s longtime top aide is retiring Friday, after 32 years in his Washington office.

William Tranghese, known to most as “Billy,” is the longtime chief-of-staff to the Springfield Democrat, who now serves as the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Tranghese’s working relationship with Neal dates back to the future congressman’s campaign for Springfield City Council, when Tranghese was a student at Cathedral High School. He later served as an intern when Neal was mayor of Springfield in the 1980s, and joined him as a staffer in Washington not long after Neal was first elected to Congress.

“Billy’s work is well known on and off Capitol Hill. He is particularly known for his advocacy for a peaceful and agreed upon Ireland. Throughout the years he has also earned the respect of and carried a great reputation with the media. Reporters enjoyed working with him, and I know I was of benefit from the great relationships he maintained over my career,” Neal said in a news release sent to 22News.

Tranghese’s position will be filled by current Deputy Chief-of-Staff Elizabeth “Lizzy” O’Hara, who previously worked for former House Democratic Leader Richard Gephardt (D-Missouri) and the late former Congressman Tom Manton (D-New York).