BOSTON (SHNS) – Mail-in and early voting are already well underway but new poll results show many likely Democratic primary voters haven’t made up their minds in a series of competitive statewide races.

Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll, auditor candidate Chris Dempsey and Secretary of State William Galvin held leads in the newly released Democratic primary polling, while attorney general candidates Andrea Campbell and Shannon Liss-Riordan appeared locked in a dead heat for their party’s nomination.

The UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion poll of 800 likely Democratic primary voters showed Campbell’s lead has shrunk from a March poll. Liss-Riordan trailed Campbell 32-30 in the latest poll, which was conducted before Quentin Palfrey dropped out of the race. Palfrey drew 11 percent support in the latest poll. The poll, conducted between Aug. 16 and Aug. 25, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percent.

Salem Mayor Driscoll registered 33 percent support in the lieutenant governor race polling, followed by Sen. Eric Lesser at 23 percent, and Rep. Tami Gouveia at 13 percent. Former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey drew 37 percent support, compared to 23 percent for Sen. Diana DiZoglio, in the auditor primary polling. Galvin led challenger Tanisha Sullivan by a 56-21 margin in the UMass Lowell poll.

Nearly one quarter of likely voters in the Democratic primary, which ends with in-person voting on primary election day on Sept. 6, remain undecided across multiple races.

“We have some indication of who is leading and who is behind, but if there’s anything I’ve learned in my time polling Massachusetts primaries, it’s to expect the unexpected,” John Cluverius, director of survey research for the Center for Public Opinion, said.

The poll did not address the Republican primaries for governor and lieutenant governor, the only two contested statewide races on the GOP primary ballot.